'Mank' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Among Nominees at 2021 DGA Awards

David Fincher's black-and-white project and Aaron Sorkin's historical film lead the movie nominations at the upcoming 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Mank", "The Trial of the Chicago 7", and Roberto Benigni's new film "Pinocchio" will compete for the best movie prizes at the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards.

David Fincher's black and white movie "Mank" will take on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Mulan", "News of the World", and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the Best Period Film honour, while the Fantasy Feature Film category will be a fight between "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn", "Pinocchio", "Tenet", "The Midnight Sky", and "Wonder Woman 1984".

"Da 5 Bloods", "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", "Palm Springs", "Promising Young Woman", and "The Prom" will compete for the Contemporary Feature Film prize.

Here are the full list of nominees:

" Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love " - "Unintended Consequences"

" Bob [Love] Abishola " - "Randy's a Wrangler," "Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers," "Straight Outta Lagos"

" Family Reunion " - "Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?," "Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?"

" The Neighborhood " - "Welcome to the New Pastor," "Welcome to the Hockey Game"

"Will & Grace" - "Accidentally on Porpoise," "We Love Lucy," "It's Time"







" Adidas Originals " - "Superstar - Change Is a Team Sport"

" Apple " - "Vertical Cinema"

Camila Cabello - "My Oh My"

Harry Styles - "Falling"

Taylor Swift - "Cardigan"







