'Mank' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Among Nominees at 2021 DGA Awards

AceShowbiz - "Mank", "The Trial of the Chicago 7", and Roberto Benigni's new film "Pinocchio" will compete for the best movie prizes at the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards.
David Fincher's black and white movie "Mank" will take on "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Mulan", "News of the World", and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" for the Best Period Film honour, while the Fantasy Feature Film category will be a fight between "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn", "Pinocchio", "Tenet", "The Midnight Sky", and "Wonder Woman 1984".
"Da 5 Bloods", "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", "Palm Springs", "Promising Young Woman", and "The Prom" will compete for the Contemporary Feature Film prize.
Here are the full list of nominees:
Period Feature Film:
Fantasy Feature Film:
Contemporary Feature Film:
Animated Feature Film:
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series:
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series:
Television Movie or Limited Series:
Half Hour Single-Camera Series:
Multi-Camera Series:
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial:
Variety, Reality or Competition Series:
Variety Special: