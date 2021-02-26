 
 

Lady GaGa Offers $500K Reward After Dogs Were Stolen and Caregiver Was Gunned Down

Lady GaGa Offers $500K Reward After Dogs Were Stolen and Caregiver Was Gunned Down
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker, distraught after two of her dogs were snatched and their caregiver was attacked by gunmen, is offering $500,000 reward to track down the suspects.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has offered a $500,000 (£354,000) reward for information about her missing French bulldogs after gunmen made off with the two dogs following an attack on their caregiver.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in Hollywood, California as he walked the singer's pooches, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo.

He was shot in the chest four times, according to police, and the thugs snatched Koji and Gustavo while Miss Asia ran away, according to reports and Gaga sources. Police officers later discovered Miss Asia, who was collected by the pop star's bodyguard.

Insiders now tell the New York Post that GaGa, who is in Italy, is so distraught she is offering $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Fischer, who was hospitalised after his attack, is said to be "recovering well."

Los Angeles Police officials are investigating the attack and dog snatch, but insist it's too early to tell if the incident was a robbery.

GaGa often fondly talked about her pets in interviews.

She previously described Miss Asia as one of her biggest inspirations. "Asia is my inspiration for many things. She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!" she shared.

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker added, "Asia and I have a very special bond. She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey Sparks Bidding War in U.K.

'Mank' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Among Nominees at 2021 DGA Awards
Related Posts
Lady GaGa's Pets Stolen After Dog Walker Was Shot in the Chest

Lady GaGa's Pets Stolen After Dog Walker Was Shot in the Chest

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa Prays for 'a Day of Peace' on Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa Prays for 'a Day of Peace' on Joe Biden's Inauguration

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash