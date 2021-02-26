Lady GaGa Offers $500K Reward After Dogs Were Stolen and Caregiver Was Gunned Down

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker, distraught after two of her dogs were snatched and their caregiver was attacked by gunmen, is offering $500,000 reward to track down the suspects.

Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has offered a $500,000 (£354,000) reward for information about her missing French bulldogs after gunmen made off with the two dogs following an attack on their caregiver.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed close to his home in Hollywood, California as he walked the singer's pooches, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo.

He was shot in the chest four times, according to police, and the thugs snatched Koji and Gustavo while Miss Asia ran away, according to reports and Gaga sources. Police officers later discovered Miss Asia, who was collected by the pop star's bodyguard.

Insiders now tell the New York Post that GaGa, who is in Italy, is so distraught she is offering $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked.

Meanwhile, Fischer, who was hospitalised after his attack, is said to be "recovering well."

Los Angeles Police officials are investigating the attack and dog snatch, but insist it's too early to tell if the incident was a robbery.

GaGa often fondly talked about her pets in interviews.

She previously described Miss Asia as one of her biggest inspirations. "Asia is my inspiration for many things. She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don't, I'll miss a precious look on her face!" she shared.

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker added, "Asia and I have a very special bond. She also talks a lot with her big, beautiful eyes. Her ears are especially large for a Frenchie, and I can tell she's comfy at home with mommy because her ears are down."