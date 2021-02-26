Dominic Cooper's Stolen Ferrari Abandoned at Junkyard

WENN Celebrity

The rare 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, which was recently snatched from the 'Need for Speed' actor's house in Primrose Hill, London, has been discovered at a scrapyard.

AceShowbiz - Police officials have found actor Dominic Cooper's stolen Ferrari in a scrapyard.

The rare 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 became the fourth of the star's cars to be stolen in the past year when it was nabbed from outside his home in Primrose Hill, London last week (ends19Feb21).

Cops found the vehicle 50 miles (80 kilometres) away in Surrey, England.

A police spokesperson says, "On February 19 we received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from Primrose Hill. The theft is believed to have occurred earlier the same day. On Tuesday, February 23, a vehicle matching the description of the one reported stolen was recovered from a Surrey address by Surrey Police. Enquiries continue."

A Surrey Police spokesperson added, "We can confirm a number of vehicles, which are believed to have been stolen, were recovered at an address in Betchworth on February 23. Enquiries remain ongoing."

Meanwhile, the "Mamma Mia!" star was previously rumored to be worried he had been "targeted" due to the amount of vehicles he's had stolen.

The actor asked his neighbours in the posh Primrose Hill area of London to keep an eye out for the stolen car in a post on a local online forum, writing, "Please keep a look out. 1978 Dino stolen. Please keep yourself and your bits safe, hopefully the rising level of burglaries and theft in our neighbourhood may at some point go down."

The theft of the Ferrari came after Cooper had a classic Austin-Healey, a Range Rover, and an open-top Jaguar F-Type coupe stolen last year (20).