Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Following Craig Conover's allegation that Madison hooked up with a married former MLB player, her sister Kaci Davis stresses that Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend is 'not married!'

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madison LeCroy's sister has denied speculations that the married former MLB player the "Southern Charm" star had an affair with was Alex Rodriguez. Upon learning that her reality star sister was accused of sleeping with Jennifer Lopez's fiance, Kaci LeCroy Davis stepped forward to insist that he was not the one.



Kaci was uncovered to have shut down the new allegation via Instagram on Thursday, January 28. She stressed, "ARod's not married!" It was her response to an Instagram user who mentioned ARod's name in the comment section of a "Southern Charm" reunion clip which was posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Madison's affair allegation was first brought up by her co-star Craig Conover when he defended his best friend and her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. In a preview for the season 7 reunion of the show released by ET Online, Craig blasted Madison, "You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!"

Craig went on, "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." His statement was doubled down by his pal Austen who said, "That's the goddamn truth."

Madison was quick to deny it as she challenged, "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Wheres the record of that?" Craig and Austen insisted that they had a prove, which is her Instagram DMs with the former MLB athlete that she allegedly proudly showed off before.

Prior to the affair allegation, Madison was caught in another controversy involving Jay Cutler. After the former NFL player sparked reconciliation rumors with his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari, she released her private conversation that she allegedly had with him via social media .

Days after releasing the alleged texts, the Bravo star showed off her good relationship with her ex-husband Josh Hughes. On Wednesday, January 27, she shared on Instagram a clip of her ex sitting in his styling chair while getting a haircut and captioned it, "When your ex-husband still trusts you with their hair."