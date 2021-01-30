Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' champion reignites dating speculations with the 'Westworld' actor after they are spotted laughing and smiling during a Los Angeles outing.

AceShowbiz - Julianne Hough is reigniting speculations about her possible romance with Ben Barnes. Months after she was spotted out and about with the Logan depicter on "Westworld", the former "Dancing with the Stars" champion was caught on camera enjoying a "flirty" ice cream date with him.



In a clip obtained by E! News on Thursday, January 28, Julianne and Ben were first seen ordering their ice cream at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles. A source told the outlet they were "very friendly" and "very flirty" during the outing. They also lightheartedly debated over who would pay for the cones and tasted each other's scoops after they got the orders.

The video and a series of photographs displayed the 32-year-old beauty walking side-by-side with her rumored beau as they were engaged in a conversation. The pair were also seen laughing and smiling when they headed to the parking lot.

For the outing, Julianne opted to go all black from head to toe by wearing a coat, a top, leggings and a pair of sneakers. Her companion, on the other hand, sported a gray sweatshirt, black shorts over his matching leggings, as well as a pair of tennis shoes. They completed their looks with black protective face masks.

The ice cream outing came nine months after the pro-dancer and "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian" star was seen taking a stroll around her neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Despite having been spotted spending time together, a separate source told E! News that they "have been friends for eight years" and that "there's nothing more to it."

Before being linked to Ben, Julianne was married to Brooks Laich. However, the two called it quits in May 2020 after almost three years of marriage. She submitted the divorce papers in early November the same year. It was revealed that her estranged husband will not seek spousal support from her in their divorce settlement.