 
 

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player
Instagram
Celebrity

The allegation is brought up by her co-star Craig Conover, who calls Madison a 'f**king homewrecker' for cheating on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a married man.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madison LeCroy continues making headlines with her relationship drama. After rumored having a flirty romance with Kristin Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler, the "Southern Charm" star has been accused of being a homewrecker.

Bringing up the allegation against the reality TV star is none other than her own co-star Craig Conover. In a preview for the season 7 reunion of the show which was released via ET Online, Craig blasts Madison while defending his best friend and Madison's former boyfriend Austen Kroll.

According to the site, just 20 minutes into the taping which took place in New York City late last year, Craig attacked Madison, alleging that she cheated on her then-boyfriend Austen with a married man while the pair were taking time apart to figure out their relationship.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig blurts out in the sneak-peek video. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player."

  See also...

Austen backs up his pal's claim, saying, "That's the goddamn truth." Madison denies it as she challenges, "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Wheres the record of that?"

Craig and Austen insist that they have the receipt, which is Madison's Instagram messages with the former MLB player that she allegedly proudly showed off before. Craig goes on blasting Madison, calling her a "f**king homewrecker" and telling the group, "She's a trash and I hate being on the same stage as her."

The name of the the former MLB player that was allegedly involved with Madison is bleeped out in the preview, though host and baseball fan Andy Cohen describes him as "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

The allegation comes after Madison shared alleged text messages between her and Jay, claiming that he pursued her before the former NFL star sparked reconciliation rumors with his estranged wife Kristin. "You reached out to me... Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I've never said anything about Kristin nor would I," she wrote in the text, saying that she's "disgusted by this whole situation."

"I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren't interested in something real you shouldn't have [redacted] with me," she added. The 36-year-old also revealed that she intended to keep "my mouth shut until I get called a liar."

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Hopes Kevin Hunter's Lovechild Is 'More Educated' Than Her Parents

Related Posts
Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance