 
 

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star takes to her Instagram account once again to deny Princess Love's allegations that she and Ray hooked up and slam the VH1 franchise in the process.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee is not done yet clapping back at Princess Love for alluding that she used to hook up with her ex-husband Ray J. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star took to her Instagram account once again to deny the allegations and slam the VH1 franchise in the process.

"Nice try still never f***ed him like I said, prime example of editing / scripts move on this is how old 5 years to be exact!" so Tommie claimed on Instagram Story on Friday, January 30. "I've never even seen that man in person ever Lol!"

Doubling down on her claims, Tommie added in a separate post, "It was literally a f***ing game they played smash, kill, or destroy. O actually didn't like anyone in the line up and had to do this part over 15 times til I gave in. And also was threatened that I don't participate that I would be suspended or lose my check."

"Let's talk about it how many cast members went through this when they didn't wat to talk about sum or do certain scenes and scenarios," she continued, blasting the VH1 show.

The tension between Tommie and Princess started after the latter insinuated on "Love & Hip Hop Unlocked" that Tommie once was getting intimate with Ray. Catching wind of that, Tommie quickly set the record straight.

"I've never been with anybody on that show besides scrapp," Tommie responded to the claims, referring to her ex Scrapp DeLeon. "@Princesslove keep my f***in name out cha mouth spreading rumors girl ya man been for the streets, but he ain't Neva bend my block FOH!"

Fans later reminded Princess to be careful because "Tommie is REAL LIFE CRAZY , not REALITY CRAZY," according to one user. The user added, "princess needs to know the difference. Even [Joseline Hernandez] was scared to fight tommie." Echoing the sentiment, someone said, "Princess messing with the wrong person in this situation."

