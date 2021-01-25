 
 

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

WENN/Mega
Celebrity

In some pictures taken by paparazzi, the Nick Dunne depicter in 'Gone Girl' looks struggling as he tries to keep his pants up while carrying multiple packages and sipping his iced coffee.

  • Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has caught social media users' attention with his struggles to avoid wardrobe malfunction. The Nick Dunne depicter in "Gone Girl", who just broke up his girlfriend Ana De Armas, sent the internet into a frenzy when he was spotted with nearly-falling-down pants while balancing packages and coffee.

On Saturday, January 22, the 48-year-old actor was photographed picking up a Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee order and six packages in front of his Los Angeles home. The photos, which have made their way online, displayed him struggling to keep his pants up as he tried to carry the load into his house.

Ben's pictures have since gone viral on Twitter, prompting hilarious reactions from many. One quipped, "if there's one thing we know about ben affleck, it's that the man loves his dunkin iced coffee." Another jested, "leave ben affleck and his dunkin alone let him struggle to hold things in peace."

The funny comments did not stop there. More came forward with one jokingly wrote, "Ben Afflecks relationships end because all the women realize he will never love them or support them as much as he will Dunkin Donuts. And this is why I will once again ask @BenAffleck to dm me." Someone else chimed in, "Oh to be loved like Ben affleck loves Dunkin' Donuts."

People's Tweet

Ben Affleck got hilarious reaction from Twitter users over his nearly-falling-down pants.

This is not the first time Ben was spotted struggling to grab his food from Dunkin' Donuts. Back in late December 30, 2020, the "Argo" star was caught on camera collecting his delivery order that included a tray of iced coffees and a box of munchkins.

A few weeks later, on January 29, 2021, Ben was also spotted to pick up a tray of iced coffee and a small bag of food from Dunkin' in front of his house. However, his skinnier appearance led to thoughts that he had a difficult time following his recent split from Ana.

Ben and Ana allegedly called it quits after spending the holidays apart from one another. A source told PEOPLE that they ended their romance over the phone. Another source claimed that the 32-year-old beauty was the one who broke it off. Despite the breakup, the former couple was reported to remain friends with her by keeping regular contact.

