Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

The 'Heart Attack' rapper is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting arrest as well as a felony charge of assaulting a police officer after caught on camera punching an officer's head during the KC Chiefs' game.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz definitely got the nerves to fight a police officer in public. The rapper has landed in trouble with the law after he was caught on camera getting involved in a violent altercation with a cop during a football game between the Kansas City Chief with the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 24.

In footage of the incident obtained by TMZ, the "Can't Help but Wait" spitter was seen having a scuffle with the police officer. The 36-year-old star threw a punch on the cop's head and got him in a headlock. The cop, however, fought back and managed to pin Trey to a seat.

According to an eyewitness at the stadium, the cop was the aggressor. It reportedly started when Trey was being heckled by some audience who sat a few rows behind him. The Petersburg native asked them to chill out, but the officer approached Trey and went after him without warning.

The source said Trey appeared to get caught off guard and tried to defend himself. In the video, fans were heard yelling at and asking the officer to get off Trey until more officers arrived. They demanded that the said officer be arrested.

The other officers eventually separated Trey and the first cop and they put the "Heart Attack" hitmaker in handcuffs. He was later booked for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors. He's also facing a low grade felony charge for assaulting a police officer.

Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, reportedly is still in custody for at least 24 hours and will likely be released on Monday night. His rep has not responded to a request for comment on his arrest.

This isn't the first time for Trey to have been accused of assaulting a police officer. Back in December 2016, he was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer and misdemeanor aggravated assault for injuring a photographer following a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. It was alleged that the singer "began throwing objects after the venue cut his concert short due to an 11:30 P.M. curfew" and to have "struck an officer with his fist."

Trey pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation, substance screening and anger-management classes. In June 2018, he was sued in federal court by the Detroit police officer, who claimed that he suffered a "career-ending brain injury" and had to undergo a hip replacement due to the rapper's attack.