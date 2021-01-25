JoJo Siwa's House Swatted With False Gun and Shooting Report

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The YouTube sensation's home is reportedly visited by police after an anonymous caller claims to cops that the 17-year-old star has a gun and is firing shots.

Jan 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa's house was swatted after she made headlines with her coming out confession. The 17-year-old star's house was reportedly swarmed by cops after a prankster made a false gun and shooting report to police.

Per Hollywood Unlocked, the YouTube sensation's Los Angeles crib got a police visit after an anonymous caller allegedly reported to authorities that the "Boomerang" singer had a gun and was firing shots. The report first spread on Twitter after a so-called neighbor of the star tweeted about the incident.

Blasting the prankster, the alleged neighbor posted over the weekend, "Apparently JoJo Siwa lives in my neighborhood and I found that out because some a**hole 'swatted' her and told the cops she had a gun and was firing shots. People suck."

Others accused the prankster of being homophobic as they linked the incident to JoJo's recent revelation of her sexuality. "the fact that Jojo Siwa was swatted really shows that LGBTQ+ folk are never truly welcome, regardless of who you are. pathetic f***ing worms just do this s**t," one of them angrily wrote. Another reacted, "what the f**k did jojo siwa actually get swatted?? there's way too much hate in the world, that's so awful. i'm so filled with rage my heart is constantly breaking about how lgbt people will never be able to just live without s**t like this happening."

"what the f**k? someone swatted jojo siwa just because she came out?? SHE'S STILL YOUNG AND YOU HAVE TO GIVE SOMEONE THIS KIND OF TRAUMA JUST FOR EXPRESSING HERSELF?" a third commenter echoed the sentiment. Someone else reacted, "Jojo Siwa getting swatted after one of her most influential days ever. People suck."

"jojo siwa was so happy about her coming out and someone just had to be f**king awful and swatted her," a fifth user slammed the prankster, before adding, "i really hope she's okay and safe."

JoJo herself has not addressed the swatting report.

JoJo first sparked the speculation about her sexuality after lip syncing Lady GaGa's self-acceptance anthem "Born This Way". She fueled the speculation as she posted a photo of herself wearing a black T-shirt bearing "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." words, which she said was given by her cousin.

JoJo then further addressed the matter on Instagram Live on Saturday, January 23. "I want to share everything with the world, I really do. But I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public," she said.

The "Dance Moms" alum added, "Someone asked, 'How long have you been a part of the community? How long have you been whatever you are?' I don't know," she continued. "I think my whole life, because my whole life I have really really been just - I like people. But I never had fallen in love before, but I always believed my person was going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."

She has since been showered with support from fans and friends, including former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller.