Ben Affleck Remains Friends With Ana de Armas by Talking Regularly Post-Split

WENN/Jaime Espinoza Celebrity

In the wake of his breakup with his girlfriend of nearly one year, the 'Deep Water' actor is said to have been spending time with his children and continuing to work on himself.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck's romance with Ana de Armas might have come to an end, but they might have saved their friendship. Just days after words spread around like wildfire that he had called it quits with the "Knives Out" actress, the "Gone Girl" actor was reported to remain friends with her by keeping regular contact.

Revealing the 48-year-old's relationship with the actress whom he dated for nearly one year post-separation was PEOPLE. "[Their] friendship has not ended," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "They still talk regularly."

In the wake of his split from his "Deep Water" co-star, the ex-husband of Jennifer Garner was said to have been spending time with his children and put more focus on himself. "He has been with the kids a lot," the source added. "[He] continues to work on himself."

Ben and Ana allegedly broke up after spending the holidays apart from one another. A source told PEOPLE that they ended their romance over the phone. Another source claimed that the 32-year-old beauty was the one who broke it off.

On what led them going separate ways, a source told PEOPLE, "Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles." The insider went on, "Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do."

Also offering possible reasons behind the breakup was E! News. A source divulged that Ben and Ana had relationship issues starting in the Fall of 2020. "They took time apart, but found a way to get back together," the source stated. "After spending the [December] holidays apart they both agreed that moving on was for the best."

"[They] are both very busy with their careers," the insider continued. "The quarantine period was unique because they had down time and really got to know each other spending time at home. Once things started opening back up and work picked up, things started to change. Ana decided she doesn't want to live in L.A. She didn't want to be tied down. Their lifestyles are very different and they are in different places."

The former couple sparked romance rumors in early March 2020 when they were spotted spending time together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. In November, they were speculated to have gotten engaged after the actress was seen flashing a ring on the movie set in Louisiana for reshoots in November 2020.