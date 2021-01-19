 
 

Ben Affleck Allegedly Dumped by Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck Allegedly Dumped by Ana De Armas
WENN
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the 'Knives Out' actress is the one who called it quits with the 'Justice League' actor after nearly a year of dating following their first meeting on the set of 'Deep Water'.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actors Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have reportedly called time on their relationship after almost a year of dating.

The couple met and grew close while filming upcoming thriller "Deep Water", and their romance first hit headlines in March 2020 when the pair was spotted in Ana's native Cuba.

The stars spent much of the coronavirus shutdown together in Los Angeles, and the "Knives Out" beauty was even introduced to Affleck's three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, back in May, but the romance has since come to an end, according to multiple reports.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People.com. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

  See also...

Another insider added, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there."

"Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The breakup rumors came a couple of months after Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas were rumored to be engaged. She was seen flashing a ring when reuniting with the actor on the movie set in Lousiana for reshoots in November 2020.

While neither talked about their relationship, he said in an interview that he hoped for "a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."

You can share this post!

'Ozark' and 'The Crown' Lead TV Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike
Related Posts
Ben Affleck Looks Back at Time When Jennifer Lopez Got the 'Sexist, Racist' Treatment

Ben Affleck Looks Back at Time When Jennifer Lopez Got the 'Sexist, Racist' Treatment

Ben Affleck's Kids 'Drawn' to New GF Ana de Armas' Due to Her 'Sweet Nature'

Ben Affleck's Kids 'Drawn' to New GF Ana de Armas' Due to Her 'Sweet Nature'

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck Reportedly Signs a Deal to Return as Batman

Ben Affleck Reportedly Signs a Deal to Return as Batman

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It