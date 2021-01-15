Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

WENN Music

Three days before Joe Biden's upcoming presidential inauguration, a star-studded virtual concert will be held with the likes of Fall Out Boy and Sophia Bush.

AceShowbiz - Music veterans Carole King and James Taylor are teaming up with rockers Fall Out Boy and hip-hop star will.i.am to perform at a virtual concert in the lead-up to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Ben Harper, AJR, and Michael Bivins will also be among the artists featured during the We the People pre-inauguration concert on Sunday (17Jan21), which will be hosted by comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing, and include appearances by actors Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush, and Jamie Camil, reports People.com.

The star-studded line-up will double as a fundraiser for the Biden Inaugural Committee, with access to the 8pm ET show granted in exchange for any size of donation.

For tickets, visit: actblue.com.

The online gig will take place three days before Democrat Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, are sworn into office on 20 January, when Lady Gaga will sing the U.S. National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez will perform during the scaled-back event in Washington, D.C.

There will also be a TV special that evening, hosted by Tom Hanks, with Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Jon Bon Jovi hitting the stage to celebrate the occasion. The 90-minute broadcast, titled "Celebrate America", will air in lieu of the traditional in-person inaugural ball due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO, Dr Tony Allen. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program."

"Our first priority is safety - so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."