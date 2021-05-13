Carole King Thrilled by Historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Instagram Music

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iconic musician Carole King was blown away to discover she will be the first person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a performer and a non-performer.

The "You've Got a Friend" hitmaker was named as part of the list of performers making up the Class of 2021 on Wednesday (12May21), 31 years after she initially joined the prestigious institution as a songwriter, along with her professional partner and ex-husband Gerry Goffin.

The significance of the double honour wasn't lost on King, who took to Twitter to express her awe at the news.

"I wanted to be a songwriter so I could meet all the great artists and they would know who I was," she began. "I thought being inducted into the @rockhall as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin was the pinnacle. Until now. Thank you for ALSO inducting me as an artist. And (thank you) to my fans always."

King reveals she was alerted to the groundbreaking achievement via an early morning text message from a friend after the news was announced, and it took her a while to wrap her head around the feat.

"It was a 'wow' moment," she told Billboard. "That rocks. I have nothing better to say than, 'That rocks!' "

King is now planning to attend the October ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio in person, and she's hoping to also return to the live stage after taking a step back from performing in 2012.

"I don't know if it would be one song - there's too many people, I wouldn't be able to do a full set anyway - but I could see myself potentially performing," she shared.

"One of the joys of my life that I've missed is playing with a band. I love playing with the cats. If I get to play with the cats again at the Rock Hall of Fame, that will be fantastic. Whatever way I get to play or sing with a band - hang out with a band and be up there onstage - that's just the best part of both aspects of my career."

King will be saluted alongside the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner in the performers category, while Rock Hall officials will also fete rap legend LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads with awards for musical excellence.

And there will be additional recognition for electronic pioneers Kraftwerk, spoken-word poet Gil Scott-Heron, and bluesman Charley Patton in the early influence award category, while late music impresario Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun award.