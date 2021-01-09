 
 

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

The Valkyrie of Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals that she got involved in a car accident while heading to spend a quiet weekend with a friend on New Year's Eve.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tessa Thompson got hit by "a big monster truck" on New Year's Eve (31Dec20).

The 37-year-old actress thought she was heading for a "totally safe" weekend with a friend but got into a car accident with a huge vehicle.

Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday (07Jan21), she said, "I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought, This will be totally safe because I won't see anybody."

"But I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction."

"I got hit by a big monster truck on the highway. Let's put it this way. It is as 'monster' as a truck could be, driving with a regular commercial license. I got hit, but I'm safe, obviously, and actually, the driver was very lovely in the end."

The "Westworld" star insisted she wasn't too upset by the crash because it was more "pleasant" than previous vehicle collisions she's been involved in.

"I feel like I'm so used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright," she said.

"I've had many of them. But this was a pleasant one."

The actress also briefly talked about leaving for Australia to film "Thor: Love and Thunder". She is set to reprise her role as Valkyrie in the upcoming fourth installment of "Thor" movie series.

The Marvel superhero flick will also see the return of familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Chris Pratt from the "Guardians of the Galaxy". They will be joined by some new faces including Christian Bale.

