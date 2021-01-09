Lady GaGa Calls for Donald Trump to Be Impeached and Disqualified From Future Elections

WENN Celebrity

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker describes the violent protest at the Capitol Hill as 'terrorism' while hoping for the MAGA leader to be impeached and banned from future elections.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has called for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

The 34-year-old singer wants the POTUS removed from his final weeks in office following rioting at the Capitol building earlier this week (begs04Jan21). However, she explained to her followers that it wouldn't be appropriate to use the 25th amendment - which would see the Vice President take control if the president is deemed "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" - because it wouldn't stop him from running for office again in the future.

She tweeted, "I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election - the #25thAmendment doesn't disqualify him. He incited domestic terror - how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism."

If a President is impeached and removed from their position, which would require two-thirds of the Senate to agree, they can be disqualified from holding any office in the future, if a majority vote agrees.

The "Poker Face" hitmaker also used her Twitter account to praise the efforts of Black women in Georgia, including Stacey Abrams, for helping secure wins for the Democrats in the runoff election and insisted the shocking scenes of protests earlier in the week wouldn't "undo" their efforts.

She wrote, "I believe the change that so many wish for exists in the work of Black Women activating Georgia. White Supremacy responded as it does often with little repercussions, like on 1/6/21. But this will not undo their work."

During the riots, Trump's Twitter account was suspended after he posted a video asking his supporters to stand down, but also telling them he "loved" them and that they were "special" as well as repeating his unfounded claims the election had been "stolen" from him.

While his temporary ban on the microblogging platform is now up, he has been warned he faces a "permanent" ban if he continues to flout rules. Similarly, Facebook officials have announced he will no longer have an active account on their platform "at least" until his term is up.