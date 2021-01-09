 
 

Lady GaGa Calls for Donald Trump to Be Impeached and Disqualified From Future Elections

Lady GaGa Calls for Donald Trump to Be Impeached and Disqualified From Future Elections
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker describes the violent protest at the Capitol Hill as 'terrorism' while hoping for the MAGA leader to be impeached and banned from future elections.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has called for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

The 34-year-old singer wants the POTUS removed from his final weeks in office following rioting at the Capitol building earlier this week (begs04Jan21). However, she explained to her followers that it wouldn't be appropriate to use the 25th amendment - which would see the Vice President take control if the president is deemed "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" - because it wouldn't stop him from running for office again in the future.

She tweeted, "I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election - the #25thAmendment doesn't disqualify him. He incited domestic terror - how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism."

If a President is impeached and removed from their position, which would require two-thirds of the Senate to agree, they can be disqualified from holding any office in the future, if a majority vote agrees.

  See also...

The "Poker Face" hitmaker also used her Twitter account to praise the efforts of Black women in Georgia, including Stacey Abrams, for helping secure wins for the Democrats in the runoff election and insisted the shocking scenes of protests earlier in the week wouldn't "undo" their efforts.

She wrote, "I believe the change that so many wish for exists in the work of Black Women activating Georgia. White Supremacy responded as it does often with little repercussions, like on 1/6/21. But this will not undo their work."

During the riots, Trump's Twitter account was suspended after he posted a video asking his supporters to stand down, but also telling them he "loved" them and that they were "special" as well as repeating his unfounded claims the election had been "stolen" from him.

While his temporary ban on the microblogging platform is now up, he has been warned he faces a "permanent" ban if he continues to flout rules. Similarly, Facebook officials have announced he will no longer have an active account on their platform "at least" until his term is up.

You can share this post!

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve
Related Posts
Lady GaGa, John Legend, Lizzo and More Celebrate as Joe Biden Wins Election

Lady GaGa, John Legend, Lizzo and More Celebrate as Joe Biden Wins Election

Lady GaGa's Dad Defends Voting for Donald Trump Despite POTUS' Shady Comments About Singer

Lady GaGa's Dad Defends Voting for Donald Trump Despite POTUS' Shady Comments About Singer

Lady GaGa Apologizes to Boyfriend After Saying She Loves Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney

Lady GaGa Apologizes to Boyfriend After Saying She Loves Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney

Lady GaGa Encourages Voting by Bringing Back Meat Dress and Other Iconic Looks

Lady GaGa Encourages Voting by Bringing Back Meat Dress and Other Iconic Looks

Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot