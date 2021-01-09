 
 

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

The 'Midnight Sky' actor has weighed in on the violent protest at the Capitol Hill, saying the D.C. riot will place the MAGA leader 'into the dustbin of history.'

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney believes the riots in Washington D.C. will consign President Donald Trump to the "dustbin of history."

"The Midnight Sky" actor and director thinks the POTUS and his family will now "forever be associated with insurrection" because of the way his supporters stormed the Capitol building earlier this week (begs04Jan21).

He said, "This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection."

George admitted he found the scenes "devastating" to watch but thinks the incident finally marked a turning point that stopped people from ignoring Trump's outrageous antics any longer.

He said, "It's devastating to watch the people's house being desecrated in that way."

"But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way - everybody kept waiting for, what's the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel's back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn't even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered."

The 59-year-old star referenced how former White House Chief of Staff General Kelly said recently that, if he was in the cabinet, he would have voted for the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and admitted he is "hopeful" that the shocking scenes will make people realise change is needed.

Speaking on KCRW's The Business podcast, he added, "This is a big, big difference."

"If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it's worth it, it's not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster."

