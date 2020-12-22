Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams Added to 'Sing 2'

WENN Movie

The upcoming sequel to the critically-lauded animated movie has added the U2 frontman, the N.E.R.D. member, and the 'Without Me' hitmaker among the voice cast ensemble.

AceShowbiz - Rocker Bono, hip-hop superproducer Pharrell Williams, and pop star Halsey are warming up their vocal cords to join the cast of "Sing 2".

The artists will voice lead roles in the planned sequel to the hit 2016 animated film, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton as anthropomorphic animals that enter a singing competition. They will all reprise their parts for the follow-up.

Also planning to harmonise with the group are Bobby Cannavale, "Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

Although Bono is a music industry veteran, "Sing 2" will mark his voice acting debut, having previously made onscreen appearances in TV drama "Entourage" and 2007 Julie Taymor film "Across the Universe".

The U2 frontman will play reclusive rock star Clay Calloway in the Illumination Entertainment/Universal project.

Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri says, "We are thrilled that the Sing franchise attracts such exceptional talent, and we are delighted to announce this extraordinary cast."

"The film is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of one's dreams, no matter how large the challenges that stand in your way. At its core this movie speaks to the power of optimism and belief."

"Sing" director Garth Jennings will also take charge of the sequel.

The first movie received two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. It's deemed one of the Best Animated Feature Films that year and the soundtrack "Faith" by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande was considered one of the Best Original Songs in a movie.