 
 

Katherine Schwarzenegger Obsessed With Putting Baby Lyla's Name on Everything

Katherine Schwarzenegger Obsessed With Putting Baby Lyla's Name on Everything
Instagram
Celebrity

The proud new mom shows off her collection of new jewelry featuring the name of her daughter, admitting she's keen on putting the baby's name on everything.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger is "obsessed" with putting her daughter's name on everything.

The 31-year-old author, who shares Lyla, four months, with Chris Pratt, has revealed a new necklace that serves as a tribute to her baby girl.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, she said, "I know I talk about jewellery a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it."

In the video clip, Katherine is seen wearing a gold chain around her neck that features her daughter's name.

She also wore another chain featuring the name Lyla.

  See also...

Speaking about her new piece of jewellery, she said, "Another Lyla."

Alongside the video, Katherine wrote, "I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter's name on everything."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star announced the birth of their daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post on August 10.

Shortly after, a source revealed the celebrity couple had been leaning on Maria Shriver - Katherine's mother - for support.

The insider explained, "They have some help and (Maria Shriver) also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable."

New mom Katherine previously found having a daughter a "great bonding experience" for her and husband. "Obviously when you're able to have that experience with your significant other, it's such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well," she said. "I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible."

You can share this post!

Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams Added to 'Sing 2'

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction
Related Posts
Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wish to Close L.A. Market Granted

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wish to Close L.A. Market Granted

Katherine Schwarzenegger Suggests Closing of Farmer's Market Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Katherine Schwarzenegger Suggests Closing of Farmer's Market Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Katherine Schwarzenegger Strikes Back at Troll Questioning Her Contribution to Society

Katherine Schwarzenegger Strikes Back at Troll Questioning Her Contribution to Society

Katherine Schwarzenegger Grateful to Be Part of Loving Kennedy Family After Cousin's Funeral

Katherine Schwarzenegger Grateful to Be Part of Loving Kennedy Family After Cousin's Funeral

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Nearly Kiss in Pic From Date Night After His Wife Filed for Divorce

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season