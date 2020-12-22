Katherine Schwarzenegger Obsessed With Putting Baby Lyla's Name on Everything

Instagram Celebrity

The proud new mom shows off her collection of new jewelry featuring the name of her daughter, admitting she's keen on putting the baby's name on everything.

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger is "obsessed" with putting her daughter's name on everything.

The 31-year-old author, who shares Lyla, four months, with Chris Pratt, has revealed a new necklace that serves as a tribute to her baby girl.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, she said, "I know I talk about jewellery a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it."

In the video clip, Katherine is seen wearing a gold chain around her neck that features her daughter's name.

She also wore another chain featuring the name Lyla.

Speaking about her new piece of jewellery, she said, "Another Lyla."

Alongside the video, Katherine wrote, "I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter's name on everything."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star announced the birth of their daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post on August 10.

Shortly after, a source revealed the celebrity couple had been leaning on Maria Shriver - Katherine's mother - for support.

The insider explained, "They have some help and (Maria Shriver) also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable."

New mom Katherine previously found having a daughter a "great bonding experience" for her and husband. "Obviously when you're able to have that experience with your significant other, it's such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well," she said. "I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible."