John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

The 'All of Me' hitmaker warns his loyal devotees about social media scam after a concerned fan reaches out to him about a holiday giveaway using his name.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer John Legend has warned his social media followers not to fall for a festive Facebook scam using his name.

The Grammy-winning star - who is married to model Chrissy Teigen - has taken to Twitter to spread the word about the hoax after a concerned fan reached out to the couple to alert them.

The message read, "@chrissyteigen @johnlegend don't know if this is real.. on fb someone is saying that if you type in 'christmas' you're giving away 10 grand to 300 people or something. Just thought I would let you guys know (sic)."

John - who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy - admitted he was aware of the situation and insisted he had nothing to do with it.

  See also...

He wrote, "This is fake. I've gotten a few messages on here about this and even had some family ask me about it. It's FAKE."

Meanwhile, speaking in his "Legendary Christmas Tales" video series, the "All of Me" hitmaker, 41, revealed that he received the same two gifts, a new bathrobe and work bag, from his wife every Christmas.

"We like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time," he explained. "She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

The couple have had an incredibly difficult few months, following the death of their baby son Jack. But things are slowly getting back to normality for the pair, with John recently sharing a sweet snap of Chrissy with Luna, four, and Miles, two, as the family prepared to celebrate America's Thanksgiving holiday in November (20).

"So so grateful for these three," he penned in the caption.

