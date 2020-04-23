G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

Instagram Celebrity

Taina Williams admits that she was the one who initiated their first kiss, while her rapper boyfriend claims that he has more patience and is more romantic than her.

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - G Herbo, previously known as Lil Herb, and Taina Williams have been dating for quite a while, though they have never really been public when it comes to sharing details about their romance. However, on Tuesday, April 21, the pair posted an adorable TikTok video in which they opened up about their relationship.

In the video reposted on Instagram Stories, the step daughter of Fabolous admitted she was the one who initiated the first kiss and that she was the stubborn one. On the other hand, Herbo claimed that he has more patience, more romantic and that he was the one who confessed first.

Surprisingly, Herbo also said that he was the one who spends more time getting ready in the morning and revealed that he's the social butterfly between them. Meanwhile, Taina claimed that she's the better cook. "When you force your bf to make TikTok with you," so the social media star captioned the video.

Herbo and Taina confirmed they are dating last year and have been flaunting their romantic sides on social media. For instance, when the latter turned 22 earlier this month, the rapper surprised her with a brand new Mercedes Benz G63 as her birthday gift. In Instagram Story videos shared by Herbo, Taina couldn't hide her happiness upon seeing the fancy white car.

She flashed a wide smile and shared a big hug with her boyfriend, before sitting behind the wheel of her new ride. He wrote over one of the clips, "I love you, happy birthday babe." He also shared a picture of Trina holding a bunch of balloons while posing in front of the car. "G63 FOR THE BIRTHDAY GIRL @latainax3," he wrote in the caption.

Taina also took to her own account to thank her boyfriend for making her birthday special. "My quarantine bday littttttt @nolimitherbo thank you for making my birthday so special even while on lockdown ! I love you sooo much #bigbodyyy," so she said.