G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - G Herbo (Lil Herb) has been ordered to pay back the alleged victims in his wire fraud case. The rapper, whose real name is Herber Wright, reportedly has been told to pay $140,000.

The order is a part of Herbo's plea agreement. Among those who will receive the money is the company Woof Woof Puppies in Southfield, Michigan, which will get $10,458. It's the place where the emcee's manager allegedly purchased dogs for him using a stolen credit card.

Herbo and five other men were charged for allegedly stealing credit card information to fund luxury vacations and a villa in Jamaica. They were also said to be using $1.5 million for private jets, lease foreign cars and designer bags.

The "My City" spitter is facing up to 20 years in jail after entering a guilty plea in the case. He's reportedly expected to receive a two to three-year bid during his sentencing on November 7.

"Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims' payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career," U.S. attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. "Mr. Wright's conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions. Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news."

"This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters," he continued. "This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are."

