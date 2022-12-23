G Herbo Calls Himself 'Dumb' When Admitting to Cheating on Ari Fletcher With Taina

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - G Herbo (Lil Herb) has acknowledged his mistake. When admitting that he was cheating on Ari Fletcher with Taina Williams, the "PTSD" rapper called himself dumb.

The 27-year-old made the honest confession when appearing on Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" podcast. After the City Girls star asked her guest if he was a cheater, he replied, "Am I a cheater? No, but I've cheated though."

Miami later asked Herbo if he was romancing Taina while dating Ari. In response, the Machine Entertainment Group artist stated, "Yeah. Technically yeah. Why? I was young and I was dumb... I was just doing s**t."

Noting that he and his now-ex were in a bad space at that time, Herbo added, "Me and Ari were having our differences, but that was not an excuse to cheat on her." He then stressed, "That was not wise to cheat on her."

Miami went on to press Herbo whether it was true that the infidelity happened while Ari was suffering from postpartum depression. Confirming the rumors, he additionally shared he was "naive" at that time. The emcee also said that he had his own struggle after losing "one of my best friends."

Earlier this year, Ari was feuding with Herbo and Taina after she accused the latter of physically abusing their son Yosohn Santana. Herbo has denied the claim though, writing on Instagram Story, "What the f**k type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings."

"I don't get it. A mother's relationship with a child and a father's relationship with a child are two totally different relationships," he further argued. "I hope y'all find someone in life that will actually love y'all unconditionally."

The former couple continued trading shots online. Taina, on her part, explained, "I've allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past, but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for... Anybody that knows me knows I would never lay a finger on him or any child. I have always had to hide my love for Yosohn out of respect for you & your wishes."

