Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Celebrity

Once a screenshot of the Migos member stalking her Instagram Stories circulates online, Miida Brea insists on her account, 'Wow it's not like that smh and im not even 20 tf.'

Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Offset just can't escape cheating accusations. The Migos rapper has recently been accused of not being faithful to his wife Cardi B after he got caught lurking on an Instagram model's posts on the social media site. The model, whose name is Miida Brea, posted on the site a screenshot that served as proof that he did stalk her.

However, Miida appeared to regret her decision after learning that her post made headlines in the media. She soon took to her social media accounts that she didn't mean to expose Offset by doing so. "This was sent to me this morning & wow it's not like that smh & im not even 20 tf."

In another post, the girl seemingly expressed how scared she was that Cardi would do something to her once she learned of this. "Let me tell her it's not like that," she wrote in the caption of the post. When a follower tagged the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker and said that it was "ridiculous," Miida said, "I wrote her cause it's not like that."

Meanwhile, Offset has yet to respond to this news.

Prior to this, Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi after he was caught hiding his phone from Cardi during a live streaming. However, he has since denied the speculation. "I know y'all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone," he said, "whatever the hell y'all say, I put the phone up."

"Come on with the...we got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness. Don't bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain't in y'all way. Everything positive," he went on claiming about his family and his relationship with Cardi.