Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible
The 'Mooo!' rapper blames her terrible performance at the Las Vegas hip-hop music event on the sound system and the concertgoers in foul-mouthed rants on Twitter.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat didn't have a good experience at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. The female rapper cursed out the event on Twitter and said she sounded terrible because the sound system was bad. She additionally said the audience was appalling.

"I just really want the audience at rolling loud to know that the sound system wasn't good and I couldn't hear myself that's why I sounded like s**t," she said before attacking the concertgoers, "Also the crowd was f**king terrible everybody looked like they were strung out."

"I wasn't performing for y'all in the first place," the rap star continued, prompting one of her followers to ask whom she sang for. "The spiders and ants on the ground," she sniffed. When another individual said she shouldn't blame fans, the rapper didn't care at all. "Get mad b***h," she replied.

To a critic who called her a clown, Doja responded, "B***h are you dumb or are you just f**kin stupid? I know that I sounded horrible but the TRASH A** SYSTEM DOES NOT HELP THAT AND I COULDN'T F**KING HEAR MYSELF YOU F**KIN CHEESEBALL."

Those tweets have since disappeared from her Twitter, but she said in another expletive-laden message, "B***h I should've kept them up just to prove a point to your tv remote built body, Ed Sheeran, Yung Lean, Flapjack lookin ugly a** you tired a** b***h (sic)."

Doja Cat was enlisted as a performer along with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Future, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Juicy J, Tyga, Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, and Ski Mask the Slump God.

The Los Angeles event was the latest Rolling Loud installment following star-studded events in Australia, Miami, and New York. Many people were injured at the Miami event in May due to a stampede caused by a false active shooter report.

