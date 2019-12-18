 
 

Justin Timberlake Leaves Loving Comments on Jessica Biel's Instagram After Alleged Cheating

Justin Timberlake Leaves Loving Comments on Jessica Biel's Instagram After Alleged Cheating
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The former NSYNC member seemingly continues to do damage control following his alleged affair with his co-star by posting flirty comments on his wife's social media.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake is publicly flirting with his wife Jessica Biel via social media once again after apologising for his hand-holding scandal with actress Alisha Wainwright.

The "SexyBack" hitmaker faced criticism last month when he was photographed looking cosy with his "Palmer" co-star during a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the images, Timberlake was seen holding Wainwright's hand, while she had put her hand on the married singer/actor's knee.

The pop star subsequently issued a statement online expressing regret at his "strong lapse in judgement," although he insisted "nothing happened" as he shared his sorrow for putting his "amazing wife" through "such an embarrassing situation."

Now it appears Timberlake is trying to smooth over any tensions with Biel by publicly showing her love on Instagram as she promotes her partnership with yoga brand Gaiam in a pair of posts.

Alongside a video clip of Biel posing for photos with her "team," he wrote, "Squad!" and added a heart-eye emoji, while he also left the same image and two red hearts in the comments section for another clip about Gaiam products.

Timberlake and Biel wed in 2012 and are parents to four-year-old son Silas.

You can share this post!

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Joe Giudice Confirms Split From Teresa After 20 Years of Marriage
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Leaves Loving Comments on Jessica Biel's Instagram After Alleged Cheating

Justin Timberlake Leaves Loving Comments on Jessica Biel's Instagram After Alleged Cheating

Justin Timberlake Pressured by Jessica Biel to Make Public Apology, According to Wendy Williams

Justin Timberlake Pressured by Jessica Biel to Make Public Apology, According to Wendy Williams

Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologizes to Jessica Biel After Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologizes to Jessica Biel After Holding Hands With Alisha Wainwright

Alisha Wainwright's Dad on Her Cozy Night Out With Justin Timberlake: It's Just 'Hoopla'

Alisha Wainwright's Dad on Her Cozy Night Out With Justin Timberlake: It's Just 'Hoopla'

Alisha Wainwright Responds to Justin Timberlake Hookup Rumors After Cozy Night Out

Alisha Wainwright Responds to Justin Timberlake Hookup Rumors After Cozy Night Out

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb