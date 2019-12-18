 
 

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

In the video from Las Vegas party, 'The Flash' actress is dopping low near the NBA player's crotch with her tongue out as if she's about to give him fellatio.

AceShowbiz - What happened in Vegas definitely did not stay in Vegas in the case of Candice Patton and J.R. Smith. A video that showed them at the Halloween party in Las Vegas made its way out on the internet. The actress made a suggestive gesture as the basketball player stood near her.

"The Flash" actress wearing a Cruella de Vil costume was dropping low for the camera. While squatting down near Smith's crotch, she stuck her tongue out as if she was going to perform oral sex on the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete. She showed a big smile while he grinned at her antics.

The footage was reportedly taken at the Cosmopolitan by Patton's fellow CW actress Vanessa Morgan from "Riverdale". She approved Patton and Smith, calling them the "hottest couple" despite him being a married man with children. "Yes! Yes!" said the woman taking the video.

Just after the deleted video resurfaced, Smith's wife Jewel Harris posted a video of her own. Wearing an "I love you" baseball hat, she struggled to find the words to explain how she felt about his possible cheating. In the clip recorded inside a car, she was close to tears and said she was hurt.

Jewel said of her husband, "He has been too good to me" despite the scandal. She then started praying for her husband and family before breaking down in tears by the end of the video. "Please keep my heart pure," she said with tears streaming down her face.

Without mentioning any names, Jewel who has been married to Smith since 2016 went on, "I pray for my enemies, anybody that's coming to get my marriage and trying to attack my marriage." In the caption, she added, "Healing! Catch this good PRAYER!"

Smith hasn't made any comment since his alleged affair was first exposed a couple days ago. He often liked Patton's Instagram posts and left comments on her page, but suddenly deleted a bunch of Instagram pictures dating all the way back to 2017. Meanwhile, the Iris West-Allen of Arrowverse kept silent.

