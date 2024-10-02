T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reveals They're Cohabiting for the Past Months

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. The couple revealed the news on the September 30 episode of their podcast, "Amy & T.J."

According to Robach, their living situation came about because her daughter, Ava, was living in an apartment infested with roaches due to a neighboring squatter and hoarder. After failing to eliminate the insects, Ava moved in with Robach. This prompted Holmes to join them, as he and Robach's apartments are within walking distance.

Despite the informal nature of their living arrangement, Holmes and Robach emphasized that they are "living together" full time. They appreciate the convenience it provides for their early-morning schedules, and Holmes joked about trying to find "something wrong" with their setup.

Despite the new progress, the couple previously said they;re not rushing to get married. They are on the same page about wanting to get married but have yet to set a timeline. Holmes expressed his admiration for love and marriage, "I am such a fan of love... There is nothing I love more than a wedding." Robach echoed his sentiments, finding a sense of security in their relationship.

Additionally, Holmes hinted at the possibility of attending couples therapy with Robach out of curiosity. He has had positive experiences with therapy in the past, finding it helpful during difficult periods.

Despite the scandal surrounding their relationship, Robach and Holmes have consistently denied infidelity, stating that they were separated from their respective spouses before dating. In April, they acknowledged that they had yet to decide whether to formalize their commitment legally or remain committed as life partners without marriage.