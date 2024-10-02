Lauryn Hill Slams Fugees Bandmate Pras Michel's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over Canceled Tour

AceShowbiz - Grammy-winning artist Lauryn Hill has responded to a lawsuit filed by her former The Fugees co-founder Pras Michel, accusing her of fraud and breach of contract over the group's abbreviated 2023 tour and canceled 2024 tour.

In a statement, Hill characterizes Michel's suit as "baseless" and full of "false claims and unwarranted attacks." She claims that the suit omits his "advance overpayment" for the last tour and his failure to repay "substantial loans" she extended to him "as an act of goodwill."

Hill maintains that the 2024 tour, which was canceled by Live Nation, was being planned regardless of Fugees' involvement. Michel's suit alleges that the participation of Hill and Wyclef Jean was a stipulation made by Live Nation.

In response, a publicist for Michel's attorney disputes Hill's claims, accusing her of failing to provide financial accounting and refusing an audit of their books.

Hill's attorney Howard King calls the suit "desperate and unfortunate" and says it is "packed with lies and intentionally disparaging remarks." He adds that Michel was "grossly overadvanced" for the previous tour to help pay his legal bills and that his failure to repay the funds is a breach of their agreement.

Hill asserts that she expanded her 2023 tour to include The Fugees solely to aid Michel's legal defense. However, Michel alleges that Hill's attempt to portray herself as his savior was "a veiled and devious attempt" to profit financially from the reunion tour.

In her statement, Hill acknowledges Michel's legal battles, including his conviction for acting as an agent of China and his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Despite her initial silence, Hill remains "compassionate" and hopes things work out for Michel. Hill also states that she has "receipts" to corroborate Michel's alleged gratitude for her financial support.

The legal battle highlights the complex dynamics within the Fugees and the challenges they have faced in managing their legacy amidst personal and financial issues.