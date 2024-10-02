 
Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Enjoy Mother-Son Time in New York
Their outing in New York City follows Pax's July e-bike accident, where the 20-year-old, whom Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, suffered 'complex trauma.'

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20, spent a quality day out in New York City on Tuesday, October 1. The duo dined together at Rubirosa Italian restaurant in Soho.

Jolie exuded effortless chic in a long black coat, black dress, black heels, and aviator sunglasses. Pax kept it casual in a dark gray coat, white T-shirt, black trousers, white sneakers, and a brown fuzzy hat.

Their outing follows Pax's July e-bike accident, where he suffered "complex trauma." The incident occurred when Pax crashed into a car while on his e-bike, resulting in forehead scars he later displayed at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Despite the past accidents, Pax has joined Jolie on several recent red carpet events. He accompanied Jolie to the premiere of her film "Maria" at the New York Film Festival, along with his siblings Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23.

Angelina Jolie, who recently confirmed her relationship with British rapper Akala on Instagram, has been busy promoting "Maria", a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas, slated for release on Netflix on December 11.

On Tuesday, Jolie was also seen heading to the DGA Theater for a screening of "Maria," wearing her black outfit from earlier. She greeted fans with a smile as she arrived.

Jolie and Pax's outing highlights their close bond and the importance of family time. Jolie is a mother of six children, including Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, whom she shares with Brad Pitt. She also adopted Pax, Zahara, and Maddox during their relationship.

