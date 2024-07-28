Serena Williams' Husband Reacts to Being Mistaken for 'Umbrella Holder' at Paris Olympics

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Alexis Ohanian, known for his role in founding Reddit, gained a delightful new title at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Serena Williams' 'umbrella holder' following an amusing mix-up.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, accompanied by their six-year-old daughter, Olympia. While the tennis legend looked stunning in a red ruched dress, it was Ohanian's role that captured unexpected attention.

As he held an umbrella to shield Williams from the rain, a Eurosport commentator mistook him for Williams' personal assistant, labeling him as her "umbrella holder."

"She [Serena] looks absolutely incredible. She's got someone just behind us holding an umbrella," remarked commentator Laura Woods. "Those are the levels you aspire to, to have an actual umbrella holder behind you." The mix-up quickly went viral, with fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacting with amusement.

Ohanian himself embraced the humorous situation, posting on Instagram with a caption that read, "Olympia. Serena. Serena's Personal Umbrella Holder [laugh cry emoji]." He expressed no qualms about his new title, proudly taking on the role to support his wife, a role he's been enthusiastically playing since they married in 2017.

The evening was memorable not only for the umbrella incident but also for Williams' pivotal role in the opening ceremony. Alongside sports legends Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comăneci, Williams was one of the final torchbearers. The athletes carried the torch down the Seine river despite the rain, delivering it to former French tennis player Amélie Mauresmo at the Louvre.

The torch relay concluded dramatically with basketball star Tony Parker and other Olympians lighting a hot-air balloon-inspired cauldron, marking the official start of the games. The presence of other celebrities further highlighted the significance of the event, with attendees including Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, as well as Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend, and their children.

Ohanian's embrace of his humorous new title reflects his unwavering support for Williams. Whether facing Drake's quips or simply standing behind his wife with an umbrella, Ohanian champions his role with pride, showcasing a partnership that inspires many. The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, rainy as it was, unfolded as a heartwarming testament to their bond.