Members of Gospel Group The Nelons Died in Tragic Plane Crash

Instagram Celebrity

In a heart-wrenching accident, three beloved members of the gospel music group The Nelons, along with four others, lost their lives in a devastating plane accident.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Three members of The Nelons, a Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet, were among seven people killed in a plane crash near Gillette, Wyoming. The group, which includes co-founder Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler, was heading to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when tragedy struck.

The crash also claimed the lives of Amber's husband Nathan Kistler, the group's assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie along with his wife Melissa.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet, was not aboard the aircraft. In a heartfelt statement, she said, "Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days."

The crash occurred on Friday, July 26 at approximately 1 P.M. local time in Campbell County, Wyoming, which is about 250 miles north of Cheyenne. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Pilatus PC-12/47E single-engine aircraft encountered an "auto-pilot issue during flight" before crashing.

In the aftermath, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp acknowledged the loss of Larry Haynie, who served as the chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections, noting his "career of valued public service." He urged everyone to pray for the victims, their loved ones, and the gospel music community.

Gaither Music Group, sponsors of the Gaither Homecoming Cruise, expressed their grief and solidarity. They, along with Autumn and other members, gathered to offer support, prayer, and solace. "They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing, and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise," the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation into the crash. "The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft," said NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, though a final report could take up to two years to complete.

Known for their influential contributions to gospel music, The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and were recipients of 10 GMA Dove Awards. Their sudden loss has sent ripples through the gospel music community, leaving lasting impacts on both fans and fellow musicians.