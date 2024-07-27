Tom Cruise Seen Having a Blast at Bruce Springsteen's Epic London Show

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

Tom Cruise, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and other stars witnessed Bruce Springsteen's electrifying return to the UK stage, creating a night to remember at London's Wembley Stadium.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise proved once again that his love for music is as strong as ever. The 62-year-old actor was spotted dancing and clapping along to Bruce Springsteen's music during the singer's concert at Wembley Stadium on July 25.

Cruise enjoyed the spectacle from a VIP area, accompanied by an impressive entourage including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Mission Impossible" director Christopher McQuarrie, and acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro.

Springsteen, now 74, didn't let his recent health issues dampen his spirits as he delivered a marathon 31-track set. Kicking off with "Lonesome Day," the Boss gradually built up the intensity, much like a prize racehorse pacing itself. As the night progressed, fans witnessed tender moments, like the proposal in the front row, humorously followed by "Hungry Heart."

The night saw a mix of less-popular tracks and timeless hits. "The Promised Land" brought a new level of energy, and when "Because the Night" resonated through the stadium, it garnered a massive singalong, even bringing Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Cruise to lose themselves in the moment.

Cruise's fondness for live shows was also evidenced when he was seen at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Wembley just a month earlier.

Bruce Springsteen's band, the E Street Band, played with such cohesion, improvising to each other's whims. Despite the rain, the crowd stayed undeterred, fueled by a performance that spanned from 19:15 to 22:25 without Springsteen leaving the stage once before the encore.

The encore alone was a six-song spectacle, capped off with a final acoustic rendition of "I'll See You in My Dreams." The night was far more than just a concert; it was an inspiring display of a legendary musician at the top of his craft, proving that Springsteen has firmly put any health worries behind him.

After the electrifying show, Cruise jetted off to Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. There, he was photographed meeting "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker and "Today" show host Hoda Kotb, who shared her excitement on Instagram. The photo of Cruise and Kotb, both drenched from the rain, encapsulated the relentless energy of an unforgettable weekend.