Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Visit 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars' Sandwich Shop

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Something About Her Instagram account shares a photo of the 42-year-old actor and his wife Miller, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney posing arm in arm.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actor Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, joined a list of celebrity fans who have dined at Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, in West Hollywood.

On July 25, the Something About Her Instagram account shared a photo of Rogen, 42, Miller, 43, Madix, 39, and Maloney, 36, posing arm in arm. The eatery's menu items are named after leading ladies from romantic comedies, such as Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz. Several Bravo stars have also visited the shop, including Andy Cohen, Stassi Schroeder and Lindsay Hubbard.

Rogen's visit comes after Madix returned to Los Angeles following her six-week stint hosting "Love Island USA" in Fiji. She expressed her excitement about returning to the Broadway musical "Chicago" in August as Roxie Hart.

In July 2023, Rogen and his wife paid a previous visit to Something About Her. The couple are longtime fans of "Vanderpump Rules" and in 2015, Rogen and his "The Night Before" co-stars appeared in a parody video with the show's cast. After their dog passed away that year, Miller shared that watching "Vanderpump Rules" provided them with comfort.

Other notable celebrities who have dined at Something About Her include Diane Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kristin Chenoweth. The shop's founders, Maloney and Madix, have shared their inspiration for the business, drawing upon the whimsical and romantic themes of Nancy Meyers films.