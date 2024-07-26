MrBeast Condemns Co-Host Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

In a post he shared on X, the popular YouTube star said that he was 'disgusted' by his co-host's 'unacceptable acts' amid grooming allegations against her.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - MrBeast has condemned his co-host Ava Kris Tyson over her grooming scandal. In a post he shared on X, the popular YouTube star said that he was "disgusted" by his partner's "unacceptable acts."

MrBeast claimed that he had hired a third-party investigator to look into the claims. He began his statement, "Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts."

"During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions," he added.

Concluding his statement, MrBeast wrote, "I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."

Tyson, meanwhile, denied the allegations. "I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we've mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false," she continued. "Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online."

She further noted, "To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable," before concluding, "I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself. I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."