Gisele Bundchen Shares First Photo of BF Joaquim Valente Amid Ex Tom Brady's New Romance Rumor

Instagram Celebrity

While her then-husband has been rumored to be dating model Brooks Nader, the former Victoria's Secret Angel appears to have hinted that she has moved on with Joaquim.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen appeared to have hinted that she has moved on from Tom Brady. While her ex-husband has been rumored to be dating model Brooks Nader, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared on social media a photo of her boyfriend Joaquim Valente for the first time.

On Thursday, July 25, the 44-year-old offered social media users a look at her getaway with her loved ones, including Joaquim and her daughter Vivian. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a series of pictures from her fun trip to Bahia, a state in her home country Brazil.

In one of the photos, it could be seen that Joaquim was having fun with who appeared to be one of Gisele's sisters. While being joined by some kids, including Vivian, and an unidentified man, they played volleyball at a beach. They were focused on the game as they stood on the shore overlooking a breathtaking view of the ocean and colorful sky.

Another snap in the same post captured Gisele having a blast at the beach. The supermodel appeared to be at peace with herself as she jumped and closed her eyes. While enjoying the breeze, she put both of her hands in the back of her body.

Gisele flaunted her stunning figure in a bra top that came with brown patterns all over it. She completed the look with a pair of matching undies that featured a knot on their side. In addition, she embraced her natural long blonde hair. Along with the never-before-seen photos, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Bahia," adding a red heart emoji.

The post came amid a rumor suggesting that Gisele's ex-husband Tom is in a new relationship. Recently, it was reported that the retired professional football player is "casually dating" Brooks. However, the rumor was quickly debunked. A source told TMZ that the 46-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback "doesn't even have her number."

Gisele and Tom, who tied the knot back in 2009, ended their marriage in 2022. The former couple shares two children together, 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian.