Brandi Glanville Shows Swollen Face Amid Battle With Depression

Reality TV star Brandi Glanville opens up about her severe health condition, attributed to alleged mistreatment on set and ongoing legal battles stemming from her reality TV experiences.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brandi Glanville, a former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is shedding light on her ongoing health challenges stemming from stress-induced angioedema. The condition, characterized by severe swelling of the face and other tissues, has drastically impacted her life both physically and emotionally.

On July 24, Glanville shared a revealing selfie on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the visible effects of angioedema. She attributed her swelling and resultant depression to her experiences on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

"This is why I'm miserable and depressed :(," she captioned the photo, displaying a swollen cheek. "I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you," she added.

Glanville has faced several hospitalizations due to this condition, one of which occurred in October 2023 when her son had to call 911. "The stress just, my eyes swelled shut, my hands [blew up]. I laid down before I fell down, but an ambulance came and I spent two days in the hospital, trying to figure out what's wrong," she recalled.

Angioedema, as described by the Mayo Clinic, is visible swelling in the deep layers of the skin, often around the face and lips. While it frequently resolves itself within a day, it can become life-threatening if it obstructs the airway. This severe and potentially dangerous condition has made it impossible for Glanville to work and maintain her regular lifestyle. A significant portion of Glanville's distress derives from allegations made against her during the filming in Morocco. She was accused of non-consensually kissing and groping her co-star Caroline Manzo, claims she has repeatedly denied. "Nothing happened, that's all I can really say. This false narrative has been going on for 10 months. It's been the worst year of my life. Worse than my divorce," Glanville stated.