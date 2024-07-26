Ice Spice Clarifies Nicki Minaj Feud, Dismisses Latto Beef as 'Joke' That's 'Dragged Out'

Rolling Stone Magazine/Tom Kneller Music

Bronx rapper Ice Spice has recently given fans a candid look into her industry relationships, addressing long-standing feuds with fellow female rhymers in the rap game.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Earlier this year, a collection of text messages Ice Spice sent to a once-close friend surfaced online. In them, the Bronx rapper vented about a frustrating process she was experiencing while negotiating contract details with Nicki Minaj.

She called the rap veteran "ungrateful" and expressed needing to prioritize her mental health. The internet has since wondered endlessly about where they stand with one another. Neither of the rappers publicly acknowledged the leak until now as Ice Spice finally clears the air in her Rolling Stone cover story.

"We don't have the closest relationship, you know? But we're definitely good," she says. "We're mutuals. We had smash records together." Ice and Minaj collaborated on "Barbie World" for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and the "Princess Diana" remix. The rapper adds, "I love us together. I think the world does too."

Minaj herself has even referred to Ice as the princess to her queen of rap. The only relationship to truly crumble in the wake of the leaked messages was that of Ice and her former friend.

"I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it's somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them, and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit," the rapper says. "So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically."

The 24-year-old has gotten fairly used to people attempting to use her as a launching pad for conversations that could stir up drama - especially about women in rap. "I just feel like that narrative is so dead," she says. "There are so many rap girls that have just done so many big things simultaneously. It's not like one or the other. There's so many different flavors to choose from now."

The rapper also addressed her long simmering feud with Latto. Fans speculation ran rampant at the top of 2024 that Ice Spice's "Think U the S*** (Fart)" subliminally took shots at Latto.

The "Big Energy" rhymer returned fire with what some perceived to be Ice disses on "Sunday Service" in February, and she filmed the music video in Ice's Bronx hometown. "Think I'm the s***? B***h, I know it, h**/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin' though," Latto raps on the Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Latto also showed off a "Think I'm the s***, b***h????" poop emoji cake after headlining Atlanta's Birthday Bash concert in June.

"I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it's a joke that she's just dragged out, and it's just not even funny. Like, bro, 'Think U the S***' is from January," Ice continued. "You're going to post a piece of s*** cake to announce something that's good news for you? But it is kind of a compliment because you're taking something that's supposed to be a fun moment for you and you're making it about me again."

In Latto's Billboard cover story, she downplayed the prospects of a potential rap battle with Ice Spice. "If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with," Latto said. "I really don't mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that?"

The jabs could continue from the Grammy Award nominees deeper into the summer with Ice Spice's "Y2K!" debut arriving on Friday, July 26 and Latto's "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" album due out in August.