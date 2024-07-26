Ice Spice Slams 'Rude' Rumor About Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

Instagram Celebrity

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have sparked a unique friendship that has been criticized by some as a publicity stunt, but the female rapper insists their close bond is genuine.

AceShowbiz - If you've been following the pop and hip-hop scene, you know there's a friendship that's been turning heads - Taylor Swift and Ice Spice. Far from being a mere publicity stunt, their bond is rooted in mutual respect and admiration for each other's artistic and business acumen.

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, June 25, the "Deli" rapper, born Isis Gaston, candidly discussed her friendship with Taylor Swift. "Why would she not want to be my friend? Taylor f***s with me. She's so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well," said Ice Spice, addressing misconceptions that their friendship was merely for clout.

Ice Spice recalled the emotional moment she found out about Swift's invitation to collaborate on the "Karma" remix while she was living in her first apartment in New Jersey.

"He's like, 'Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album.' I'm playing it cool on the phone. I'm like, 'Oh, that's cool. Super cool.' And then I hang up the phone and I'm hysterically crying," she shared. The emotional moment was captured by her producer RiotUSA, and it might find its way into a documentary one day.

It's clear that both artists share more than just a professional relationship. Taylor Swift has openly admired Ice Spice for her strong grasp of the music industry. "I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works," Swift said in the Rolling Stone cover story.

"Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world."

Swift continued to laud Ice Spice for wanting to be the "driver" of her career, rather than a passenger. "She wanted to be the driver of it," Swift said, emphasizing the importance of understanding the business side of music.

This isn't just talk; the mutual respect is evident in their collaborations and public appearances. Performing together in New Jersey in May 2023 and simultaneously supporting each other in interviews and music projects, they serve as a model for genuine friendships in a competitive industry.

When asked if Swift will "return the favor" on Ice Spice's debut album, "Y2K", the rapper remained coy. "I think she did me the favor," she commented with a playful smile. "But I don't know. Let's see, let's see, let's see."

Regardless of future collaborations, the bond between Taylor Swift and Ice Spice is a testament to what happens when talents mesh, and personalities align. Both are carving out their paths, and in the process, they're showing the world the power of mutual respect and friendship in the music industry.