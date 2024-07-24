NFL Star Joe Burrow Likened to Eminem After Shocking Hair Transformation

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from the legendary hip-hop artist, the professional football player is compared to Ken from 'Barbie' after debuting his new hairstyle at Cincinnati Bengals' training camp.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Burrow has left many social media users shocked with his dramatic hair transformation. After debuting his new hairstyle, the professional football player is likened to hip-hop artist Eminem.

Recently, the 27-year-old NFL star appeared to have changed his look by getting a hair makeover. He showed off the result of his hair transformation when making an appearance on the first day of his team Cincinnati Bengals' training camp.

Joe's fresh appearance was caught on camera before a series of pictures highlighting the new look made their rounds online on Tuesday, July 23. In the photos, it could be seen that he has chopped off his medium-length dark-colored tresses and traded them for a bleached buzzcut.

The hunky quarterback was photographed walking alone. He apparently was happy with the hair makeover while confidently showing a "V" hand sign at the camera. He also flashed his radiant big smile as he held an iPad in one of his hands.

Aside from Joe's new blonde hair, his choice of style when he headed to the training camp stood out in the snaps. He opted to wear a vibrant ensemble, including a short-sleeved hot pink tee. He completed the look with a pair of colorful shorts, white high socks and slip-ons.

It did not take long for social media users to voice their opinions on Joe's bleached buzz cut. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, many of them likened Joe to Eminem. One in particular wrote, "Love he is channeling Em. Guess who's back, I'm about to rule the nfl," adding a flame emoji.

In the meantime, some users compared Joe to Ken, Ryan Gosling's character in "Barbie". One of them penned, "The Kenergy is within him." Meanwhile, another stated, "Buzz cut would've been fine without the blonde but he looks good no matter what." A third said, "He had the most beautiful hair in human history i am mourning."