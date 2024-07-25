Joe Burrow Debuts Blonde Buzzcut, Inspired by Eminem and Boredom

Instagram Celebrity

After recently shocking fans with a new hairstyle, the 27-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has now revealed the unexpected reasons behind his transformation.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joe Burrow, the 27-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, has unveiled a bold new look with a platinum blonde buzzcut. The iconic athlete's transformation has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many comparing it to the iconic hairstyles of rapper Eminem and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

According to Burrow, he decided to change his hair after a conversation with teammate B.J. Hill, who promised to do the same if Burrow bleached his buzzcut. "Everybody has to hold him accountable," Burrow joked.

However, the NFL star also admitted that boredom played a significant role in his decision. "I got bored, that's about it," he told reporters at a press conference.

The new hairstyle has drawn comparisons to Eminem's "Slim Shady" era and Cody Rhodes' signature bleach blonde look. Rhodes himself chimed in on the comparisons, posting a photoshopped image of Burrow wearing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title. The caption he added, "Time to finish your story," refers to Rhodes' personal mantra after returning to the WWE in 2022.

Burrow also provided an update on his health, revealing that while he was satisfied with his progress, he was still working out some kinks in his throwing mechanics. However, he remained optimistic and eager to explore new techniques.

The Bengals officially welcomed Burrow back to training camp on Tuesday, sharing photos of his striking new look and colorful outfit. Fans have reacted with amusement, comparing Burrow's appearance to both Eminem and Ryan Gosling's Ken character from the upcoming "Barbie" movie.