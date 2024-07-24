Brooks Nader Linked to Tom Brady After Confirming Romance With Prince Constantine Alexios

Cover Images/Elder Ordonez Celebrity

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl is reported to have been spotted with the former NFL player multiple times after both of them attended Michael Rubin's Fourth of July white party.

AceShowbiz - Brooks Nader appears to be testing the waters following her breakup from husband Billy Haire. The model has been swept in dating rumors with Tom Brady, a few weeks after she seemingly confirmed her new romance with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

According to Deux U, an entertainment news podcast, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl and the retired professional football player have been spotted in public together multiple times. The host, Deuxmoi, attributed her knowledge to exclusive sources.

The dating rumors surfaced after both Brooks and Tom attended Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons. At the time, the 27-year-old beauty was seen arriving to the party alone despite her alleged new relationship with Constantine Alexios which she debuted a few days prior.

The two of them were not seen together at the bash, but mingling with other guests. Brooks was seen with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and model Xandra Pohl on a balcony as they took selfies and joked around early on in the bash.

Meanwhile, Tom was seen hanging out on what appeared to be the rooftop of Michael's $50 million oceanfront home and chatting with Rob Gronkowski, his former offensive partner at the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just a few days before the party, Brooks brought along the 25-year-old prince to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding ceremony in Rhode Island. The two were caught on camera walking side-by-side at the nuptials, flashing their radiant smiles to other wedding guests.

As for Tom, he was rumored in a relationship with Irina Shayk following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in late 2022. The former quarterback and the Russian model were last seen together in late 2023.

The 46-year-old hunk was most recently romantically linked to Brazilian model and influencer Isabella Settanni after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. However, sources have told Us Weekly that the pair were not dating.