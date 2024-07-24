 
DJ Gordo's Debut Album 'DIAMANTE' Boasts Drake Collaboration and Star-Studded Tracklist
Instagram
Music

The Guatemalan DJ releases his long-awaited self-titled debut album on July 26, featuring collaborations with artists like Drake, T-Pain and Leon Bridges.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Guatemalan DJ Gordo, known as Carnage, has announced the release date for his self-titled debut album, "DIAMANTE", which drops on July 26 via Ultra Records. The album boasts a star-studded tracklist, including a collaboration with none other than Drake.

The album's second track, "Sideways", features Drake, who has collaborated with Gordo in the past, producing several tracks on his "Honestly, Nevermind" album. Gordo praised Drake's contribution to "DIAMANTE," stating, "He rides for me that heavy and he's letting the world know that, then that says a lot."

  Editors' Pick

Other highlights on the album include:

  • "Guard Down" featuring &ME
  • "Honeyland" featuring Afshin Momadi
  • "Easier" featuring Rampa
  • "Target" featuring T-Pain
  • "Lake Como" featuring Larry June
  • "Candid Zone" featuring Leon Bridges
  • "NENE" featuring Fuerza Regida
  • "Cafecito" featuring Nicki Nicole and Sech
  • "Parcera" featuring Maluma
  • "Hombres y Mujeres" featuring Feid
  • "Kill For This Shit" featuring Young Dolph
  • "Take Control"
  • "WDYM" featuring Karolina Falk
  • "Aura" featuring NTO (TBD)

Gordo has been teasing the album for months, dropping hints on social media and showcasing unreleased tracks at his performances. The album title, "DIAMANTE", reflects Gordo's personal journey to freedom and his reconnection with his Nicaraguan-American roots.

Gordo has worked closely with Drake in recent years, producing tracks like "Currents", "Calling My Name", and "Sticky" on Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" album. He has also produced "Rich Baby Daddy" and "Gently" on Drake's "For All the Dogs" project.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Latest News
J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy
  • Jul 28, 2024

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'The Penguin' New Trailer Dives Into Gotham's Underworld

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split
  • Jul 28, 2024

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Tax Lien Amid Ongoing Split

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Minnie Driver Joins 'Batman: Caped Crusader' as Female Penguin