DJ Gordo's Debut Album 'DIAMANTE' Boasts Drake Collaboration and Star-Studded Tracklist

The Guatemalan DJ releases his long-awaited self-titled debut album on July 26, featuring collaborations with artists like Drake, T-Pain and Leon Bridges.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Guatemalan DJ Gordo, known as Carnage, has announced the release date for his self-titled debut album, "DIAMANTE", which drops on July 26 via Ultra Records. The album boasts a star-studded tracklist, including a collaboration with none other than Drake.

The album's second track, "Sideways", features Drake, who has collaborated with Gordo in the past, producing several tracks on his "Honestly, Nevermind" album. Gordo praised Drake's contribution to "DIAMANTE," stating, "He rides for me that heavy and he's letting the world know that, then that says a lot."

Other highlights on the album include:

"Guard Down" featuring &ME

"Honeyland" featuring Afshin Momadi

"Easier" featuring Rampa

"Target" featuring T-Pain

"Lake Como" featuring Larry June

"Candid Zone" featuring Leon Bridges

"NENE" featuring Fuerza Regida

"Cafecito" featuring Nicki Nicole and Sech

and "Parcera" featuring Maluma

"Hombres y Mujeres" featuring Feid

"Kill For This Shit" featuring Young Dolph

"Take Control"

"WDYM" featuring Karolina Falk

"Aura" featuring NTO (TBD)

Gordo has been teasing the album for months, dropping hints on social media and showcasing unreleased tracks at his performances. The album title, "DIAMANTE", reflects Gordo's personal journey to freedom and his reconnection with his Nicaraguan-American roots.

Gordo has worked closely with Drake in recent years, producing tracks like "Currents", "Calling My Name", and "Sticky" on Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" album. He has also produced "Rich Baby Daddy" and "Gently" on Drake's "For All the Dogs" project.