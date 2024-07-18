'Shogun' and 'The Bear' Lead 2024 Emmy Awards Nominations With Over 20 Nods Each

AceShowbiz - The Television Academy has set the stage for another spectacular Emmy Awards, with "Shogun" leading the charge with an impressive 25 nominations. This historical drama, based on James Clavell's 1975 novel, received nods across the board, including for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, and Takehiro Hira.

Close on its heels is "The Bear," which smashed records with 23 nominations, the most ever for a comedy series in a single year. Its stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all in contention to repeat their wins from the 75th Emmys. Liza Colon-Zayas joins the fray with her first nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

In the Outstanding Drama Series category, "Shogun" will face off against formidable contenders like "The Crown," "The Morning Show," "Slow Horses," "The Gilded Age," "Fallout," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and "3 Body Problem."

The Outstanding Comedy Series category is just as competitive, featuring "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

Newcomers to the Emmy scene made a significant impact this year. "Fallout," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and "3 Body Problem" represent fresh blood in the drama category, while "Lessons in Chemistry" and "Ripley" shine in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. "True Detective: Night Country" leads this segment with 19 nominations, including slots for Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and John Hawkes.

The list of nominees for leading acting categories also boasts some heavy hitters. Idris Elba ("Hijack") will compete for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, alongside Donald Glover ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith"), Walton Goggins ("Fallout"), Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses"), Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shogun"), and Dominic West ("The Crown").

For Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, nominations include Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age"), Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith"), Anna Sawai ("Shogun"), Imelda Staunton ("The Crown"), and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show").

The Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress categories also present a mix of both new and familiar faces, further heightening the excitement. Nominees like Lionel Boyce ("The Bear") and Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale") showcase the diverse talent competing this year.

Mark your calendars for September 15, when the 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, airing on ABC. The ceremony will no doubt be a dazzling celebration of the finest talents in television for the past year.

For a complete list of nominations, visit Emmys.com.