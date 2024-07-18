Big Sean Clears the Air After Latest Freestyle: No Beef with Kendrick Lamar

AceShowbiz - Detroit's own Big Sean is treating fans to glimpses of his dynamic artistry. However, along with tantalizing tracks, the rapper has also found himself at the center of industry speculations and controversy.

On Tuesday, July 16, Big Sean unleashed a powerful freestyle on On the Radar, rapping over Aaliyah's 1996 classic "If Your Girl Only Knew." Donning a DMX shirt in tribute to another music legend, Sean dropped bars that quickly became the topic of much discussion.

"I got better things to do than find someone to beef with/ Or else I'm off the deep end/ This game will take you either way, you know it's offense-defense," he rapped, completing the freestyle with a nod to Black activist Dr. Umar Johnson. "Trust when I see your dark side I got night vision/ Going hard is Dr. Umar on white women," Sean concluded.

The line about avoiding beef immediately raised eyebrows, leading fans to speculate that Sean might be taking shots at Kendrick Lamar or possibly Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. However, Sean swiftly addressed the swirling rumors through social media. "Yall goin wit so many narratives, im talking to da haters who just keep finding something to point out they dont like bout me," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, clarifying that his words weren't aimed at his peers.

Supporting the rapper, DJ Hed, a Kendrick Lamar affiliate, clarified that the contentious bar was not about K. Dot but another unnamed Gemini. "I talked to Sean. The bar was 'I got better things to do than find someone to beef with' And it was not for Dot," he confirmed on X. DJ Hed's confession didn't entirely put the issue to rest as fans continued to dissect the freestyle for hidden meanings.

Amidst the buzz, Sean is also gearing up for new releases. He previewed an unreleased track titled "Fighting Fires" produced by Ye during an Instagram Live session, hinting it might make it onto the anticipated "Vultures 2" album if it ever sees the light of day. The rapper also shared tidbits about his forthcoming album, a follow-up to "Detroit 2", emphasizing its multifaceted nature.

The rapper opened up about his personal growth as well, revealing that he stopped drinking in 2022 to combat anxiety. "N***a stay away from that alcohol, boy," he advised fans, bringing attention to mental wellness. Expected in October, his upcoming book "Go Higher" promotes mental wellness, making "author" another addition to his already impressive resume.

Big Sean's recent work signals a shift in his focus and energy. As he shared on his journey since his 2020 album "Detroit 2", his perceived issues with Kendrick were never "real" and could be attributed to a "lack of communication." Reflecting on their mutual respect during an interview on Sway, Sean noted that their respect for each other is "that of like kings and brothers."

With his song "Tobey" featuring Eminem climbing to #27 on the Billboard Hot 100, Big Sean's music career continues to thrive. His upcoming album is highly anticipated by fans who are eager to hear more of his evolved mindset and refined artistry.