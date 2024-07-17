Billy Ray Cyrus Granted Motion to Ban Firerose From Using His Credit Cards Amid Divorce

AceShowbiz - The divorce between "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Australian singer Firerose has become increasingly acrimonious, with both sides trading allegations of abuse and financial misconduct. Court documents reveal a slew of accusations that paint a troubling picture of their brief seven-month marriage.

On July 10, a Tennessee judge granted Cyrus' emergency motion to bar Firerose from using his credit cards after she allegedly made 37 unauthorized charges totaling $96,986, a claim Firerose denies. According to court filings, Firerose allegedly spent $70,665 on payments to her attorneys among other expenses.

In her defense, Firerose argued she had continued to "live as per the status quo during the marriage," as per a statement her attorneys filed in court.

Tensions escalated when the court mandated that both parties exchange detailed financial statements by July 11 and engage in "good faith mediation" by August 31.

Billy Ray initially filed for divorce in late May, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming the marriage was fraudulent. The 62-year-old musician even sought an annulment on the grounds of fraud and filed a temporary restraining order in May to restrict Firerose's access to his credit cards.

The battle has not limited itself to financial disputes. Both Firerose and Billy Ray have accused each other of various forms of abuse. Firerose's court filings from June 14 accuse Billy Ray of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," often exacerbated by his substance use, claims Billy Ray denies vehemently.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray's documents paint Firerose as manipulative and deceitful. He accused her of hiding her maiden name and her carrier status of the BRCA1 gene, among other things. More disturbingly, he claims Firerose attempted to isolate him from his family, even blocking one of his daughters from contacting him.

Firerose's attorneys countered the allegations, calling Billy Ray's claims "another abusive tactic to distract from the serious, true allegations brought against him." They also highlighted potential inconsistencies by pointing out Firerose's attempts to reconcile with Billy Ray shortly after his divorce filing.

This tumultuous split follows Billy Ray's second major divorce; he was previously married to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including pop star Miley Cyrus. This latest chapter in his personal life adds another layer of complexity to an already drama-filled year.

With multiple legal maneuvers and serious allegations on both sides, the drama between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose shows no signs of abating. Young fans and followers are advised to stay tuned as this story continues to unfold.