 

Drake Responds to Kanye West's Diss With a 50 Cent Meme

The two rap legends just squashed their year-long beef in late 2021 as they performed at the 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert, but the Yeezy designer is now upset that Drizzy took Lil Durk for his tour.

  • Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake has seemingly reacted to Kanye West's recent diss. After being called out by the "Donda" artist during his public rant, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker shared his subtle response by posting a 50 Cent meme.

On Wednesday, March 13, the 37-year-old made use of his Instagram Story to post a video of Fif. In the clip, which was initially shared in 2014 amid the "In Da Club" rapper's beef with Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Fif questioned, "What he said f**k me for?"

This arrived after Ye launched a tirade against many people, including Drake. "And its f**k Drake for taking [Lil Durk] right as the beginning of the Vultures role out," Ye argued in an Instagram post. "I'll come back to y'all if I think of more f**k you's."

Ye and Drake just squashed their year-long beef in late 2021. "This is Ye and J. Prince. I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," the father of four declared at that time. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

In December of that year, the two rap legends performed at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert, marking their first time sharing a stage since burying the hatchet. Following the gig, the Canadian superstar shared photos of the two on Instagram, though he ended up deleting them.

In October 2022, Ye reignited his feud with Drake just hours after giving him a shout-out on social media. In a since-deleted post, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wrote, "Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama. That's the real war.."

Prior to that, Ye shared a screenshot of his Instagram post which was liked by Drake. He captioned it, "EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST. IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA. ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD."

