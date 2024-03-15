 

Karrueche Tran Laughs Off Claims About Her 'Going Broke' for Selling Pics of Her Feet on Adult-Only

Cover Images/Media Punch/
The Virginia Loc depicter on 'Claws' sets the record straight after people on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that she joined OnlyFans platform because she was struggling financially

  Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran is not "going broke." The "Claws" actress insisted that she's not struggling financially despite people's speculations after she sold pictures of her feet on OnlyFans.

"LOL at all the comments regarding OF," the 35-year-old wrote in a since-deleted post shared on X (formerly Twitter). "I'm not going broke.. just a smart play."

"Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world. There's nothing sexual that will be on my page," she added. "It's literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what's the problem."

Karrueche was dragged online after posting an image of her feet instead of some steamy content. She also added a link to the said photo, which indicated what fans would find on the page as it read, "onlyfans.com/karruechesfeet."

Many have since weighed in on the post. "Damn the economy that bad ..," one person wrote in the replies section of her post. "damn, inflation got you too," a second user commented. A third noted, "Sometimes the rent is due."

A different user asked, "Are celebrities going broke ?" while another dragged her ex Chris Brown as writing, "@chrisbrown cash her up 200k big bro. Your baby hurting out here." Someone else mocked the R&B singer, "You know Chris brown subscribed immediately."

A disappointed fan, meanwhile, wrote, "Now you know damn well we don't want no feet." Similarly, one other individual added, "MA'AM WE WANT A**."

It's unclear when Karrueche started joining OnlyFans and if she has made good money from it, but she's not the only celebrity transitioning to adult content business. Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) is one of success stories from OnlyFans after she launched her page as soon as she turned 18 years old in April 2021.

