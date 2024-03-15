 

Saweetie Politely Shuts Down Critic Commenting on Her '$25M' Jewelry
The drama starts after an online user comments on the 30-year-old femcee's video in which she showed off her look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

  Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Saweetie isn't here for negativity. After a user on X (formerly Twitter) tried to come for her over her financials, the "Tap In" raptress offered a polite clapback.

The drama started after Daily Loud posted the 30-year-old's video in which she showed off her look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. In the clip, the femcee told her fans that she was wearing $25 million worth of jewelry on her body.

After seeing the video, one person opined, "Ion be believing these celebrities got as much money as they act like they got." The comment didn't go unnoticed by Saweetie, who replied, "how does ur thought correlate with this video?"

"we get dressed to go to red carpets i never said they was mine," the female rapper, born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, further note. "the fact that a video of a girl enjoying some diamonds provoked u says more about u than it does about me babes."

Saweetie is no stranger to facing criticism. In an interview with Allure published earlier this month, she said she has "always been underestimated" so "that's why the internet don't really bother me."

"There'd be moments in classes when the white teachers would be like, 'Does your mom do your homework for you? Because we know that you're not this smart.' Or when I would try out for sports, they'd be, 'Oh, she's a pretty girl, she probably sucks,' " she recalled. "It was just constant doubt, all the time. But that created the confidence, created me depending on myself, and me always wanting to break boundaries."

"I was told that my voice was very boring. I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet," Saweetie continued. "I'm going to twerk when I want to. That's not going to be my marketing. And if that's what you truly love to do, then empower yourself through that. But that's not innate to me."

