Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has launched a tirade against many people, including his longtime rival Drake. At the same time, the "All of the Lights" rapper praised other fellow artists, including Ty Dolla $ign, as their collaborative single titled "Carnival" debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Monday, March 11, the 46-year-old hip-hop artist took to Instagram to voice his appreciation for Rich the Kid, Ty and Playboi Carti and their supporters. In the caption of his new post, he wrote, "Rich Ty Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this number #1 is for you. It's for the people who won't be manipulated by the system."

Ye went on to rant, "And f**k Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone whose parents work at Adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world. Like the fake dude I saw in the lobby at the Ritz that works at Goat. You p***ys don't stand for s**t."

Ye continued, "And f**k everybody at the [Daily Mail]. And f**k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin). F**k each and every single one of y'all. And f**k every so called Christian and so called friend or so called family member that watched me have my kids taken out of my control. That's how I feel."

In the same lengthy caption, the "Flashing Lights" spitter called out Drake and mentioned Lil Durk, "And its f**k Drake for taking Durk right as the beginning of the Vultures role out." Near the end of it, he concluded, "I'll come back to y'all if I think of more f**k you's."

However, Ye appeared to have edited the caption an hour after releasing the post. He decided to change it into a simple one that read, "No caption."

Earlier that day, Billboard reported that "Carnival", which was created by Ye, Carti, Rich and Ty, takes the No. 1 spot on its Hot 100 chart. The track drew 33.7 million streams with 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 3,000 downloads in the March 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Aside from that, Ye broke a record with this achievement. The spitter, who was born in Atlanta, became the first rapper ever whose single has reached No. 1 in three distinct decades, namely the 2000s, '10s and '20s.

